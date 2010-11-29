Christian Siriano Launches Vintage-Inspired Holiday Jewelry

Getty Images; Courtesy of Christian Siriano
Anne L. Fritz
Nov 29, 2010 @ 1:49 pm

Is there anything Christian Siriano can't do? First Project Runaway, then a namesake collection complete with New York runway shows, then a line of Payless shoes and now, a vintage inspired jewelry line! The Regal Estate collection, which launched yesterday on his accessories-only website SendtheTrend.com, was inspired by fashion references ranging from 19th century French royalty to '70s icon Bianca Jagger. “I love vintage, regal looking estate jewelry and I wanted these pieces to have that antique, vintage look—like something you can’t find anywhere else,” the designer said in a press release. He also loves affordable fashion. Case and point? All items (including the 10-karat gold-plated amethyst hoops on the left) are $29.95! Happy shopping...

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!