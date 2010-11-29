Christian Siriano Launches Vintage-Inspired Holiday Jewelry

Is there anything Christian Siriano can't do? First Project Runaway, then a namesake collection complete with New York runway shows, then a line of Payless shoes and now, a vintage inspired jewelry line! The Regal Estate collection, which launched yesterday on his accessories-only website SendtheTrend.com, was inspired by fashion references ranging from 19th century French royalty to '70s icon Bianca Jagger. “I love vintage, regal looking estate jewelry and I wanted these pieces to have that antique, vintage look—like something you can’t find anywhere else,” the designer said in a press release. He also loves affordable fashion. Case and point? All items (including the 10-karat gold-plated amethyst hoops on the left) are $29.95! Happy shopping...