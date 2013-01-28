Christian Siriano to Launch HSN Collection: First Look!

HSN is growing its designer offerings! The latest to jump on board is Christian Siriano, who will join HSN's roster of designers this February during HSN's Spring Fashion Series when he launches Striking by Christian Siriano, a capsule of skirts, tops, jackets, and dresses ranging from $80 to $170. "This is runway style that is accessible with a wide variety of styles that can be worn every day, at any age," Siriano told InStyle.com of the offerings, named because he wants women to "feel striking and beautiful" whenever they wear his clothes. "The collection is romantic, powerful, and of course, glamorous because that is how I love women to feel when they get dressed." And the Project Runway alum is excited to get back in front of the camera when he debuts the collection on HSN: "It's great thing for any designer to be able to explain the process of their work in front of any customer," said Siriano. "I think when you have a face and a heart behind a brand to support it then it’s much more powerful. I’m excited to bring my collection into women's homes and make them feel comfortable when they make a purchase of any new spring item." Click through the gallery to preview his collection, and shop it on HSN and hsn.com starting February 22nd. And stay tuned for more from HSN's Spring Fashion Series when the company launches shoe collections by June Ambrose and Iris Apfel, as well as jewelry by Padma Lakshmi next month.