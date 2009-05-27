Christian Louboutins Majorly Marked-Down

Remember those gorgeous peep-toe pumps with the unmistakable red soles you were eyeing a few months ago—the ones you knew you would wear with everything, but just couldn't afford the splurge? Well now you can be glad you waited. An amazing new selection of Christian Louboutin shoes will be 40 percent off starting tomorrow (May 28th) at Outnet.com. Pencil it in your planner and confirm your European shoe size now—these shoes are sure to move fast.

Never miss a sale—sign up for email alerts at Outnet.com.