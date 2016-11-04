Christian Louboutin's Twin Peaks-Themed Clutch Has Signature Red "Soles"
A very special thing has happened in the world of accessories: Christian Louboutin found inspiration in David Lynch's '90s mystery series, Twin Peaks. Even better, when the famed designer matched the aesthetic of his red-soled-stilettos with the twisted realm of Peaks, a brilliant name was born: ShoePeaks.
Ahead of the series' 2017 revival, Louboutin created the perfect clutch for die-hard fans and daring fashionistas alike. Behold:
Simply put by the brand: "Interlacing the worlds of surrealistic objects and architecture, ShoePeaks attracts with both sensual intrigue and mysterious beauty, like the classic Louboutin styles it is created from."
Oh, and there's a video—because how could you design a Twin Peaks clutch without an accompanying work of eerie cinematic art?
We hope the modern day Special Agent Dale Cooper upgrades his tape recorder to a full-blown podcast—this Lynchian clutch could be his first topic (next up, cherry pie).
You can shop the ShoePeaks clutch on christianlouboutin.com as well as Saks Fifth Avenue ($3,500; saksfifthavenue.com).