Yes, a Creepy Crawly Inspired Christian Louboutin's New Nail Polish Collection

If anyone can make an insect look chic, it’s Christian Louboutin.

The designer has long been influenced by the mythology and culture of ancient Egypt, so it makes sense he’d tap one of the culture’s most sacred symbols as the muse for his latest set of nail polishes: the scarab beetle.

Scarabée, the name of Louboutin's new limited-edition collection, includes three lustrous shades, which are all inspired by the gorgeous, iridescent colors found on the beetle’s shell. “They can look beautiful and reflective under the sun but also look like a precious jewel by night,” he says. Sounds like the perfect complement to a golden summer tan.

Not to mention, the packaging is stunning and will upgrade any vanity: Each polish is housed inside a scarab-shaped cutout, complete with the designer’s signature spiked cap. Pick up the trio for $50 a bottle in stores and on christianlouboutin.com starting June 15.

