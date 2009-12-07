Christian Louboutin Barbie Sells Out

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin
InStyle Staff
Dec 07, 2009 @ 10:30 am

If you blinked, you would have already missed a chance to buy the first Barbie by Christian Louboutin. The limited-edition Cat Burglar Barbie sold out in just one day on Net-a-porter.com! Dressed in a slick, black catsuit, the redheaded doll, which retails for $150, also included four pairs of tiny Louboutins: the studded "Differa" sandals, pink "Claudia" peep-toes, black "Miss" ankle boots and our favorite—the leopard print "Altameche" knee-high boots. At least three more Louboutin Barbies will be released in 2010, so if you act quickly, you can still get your hands on the collector's items.

Enid Portuguez

