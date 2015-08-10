"Louboutinize" Your Selfies with Christian Louboutin's New App

A dazzling pair of Christian Louboutin heels will set you back at least several hundred dollars, but now you can enjoy a piece of the luxurious brand for free. The Louboutinize app allows iPhone users to edit their photos with one of three unique filters. If you're longing to get that coveted red hue, then use the app to instantly morph your image into the signature bright shade. There's also a fun leg filter where you can swap out your own bottom half for Dita Von Teese's stems or select from five other whimsical options. Your images can even get a kaleidoscopic makeover with the crystallize filter.

Get your iPhones ready. Something super charged is coming to the app store! A photo posted by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on Aug 10, 2015 at 9:13am PDT

The brand recently has given us so many ways to enjoy the Louboutin world at various price points. Last summer the label launched their nail polish collection with the most beautiful bottles we've ever seen, and just last week we learned about the new glamorous lipstick line that will hit stores this fall. We can't wait to see what's next for the powerhouse.

Download the Louboutinize app to your iPhone for free by heading over to the iTunes store.

