Christian Dior Confirms Maria Grazia Chiuri as First-Ever Female Artistic Director
Maria Grazia Chiuri is officially the seventh and first-ever female artistic director of Christian Dior. The brand announced its latest appointment late Thursday night via Twitter.
"Dior is delighted to welcome Ms. Maria Chiuri as artistic director of women's couture, RTW and accessory collections," reads the tweet.
On Friday, Sidney Toledano, president and chief executive officer of Christian Dior, confirmed the news. "The idea of hiring a woman is something I had in mind, and this woman was the right one," he told WWD. "She's a very direct person, concrete, pragmatic," he said, adding, "She was really challenged and excited by the house of Dior. She has a global understanding of the values of the house."
According to WWD, Chiuri is set to start next week and will debut her first collection at the helm of the brand in Paris on Sept. 30 for its spring 2017 ready-to-wear show. Earlier this week, the designer showed her final couture collection for Valentino as co-creative director of the brand with Pierpaolo Picciolo.
"It is a great honor to be joining the house of Dior; I measure the tremendous responsibility of being the first woman in charge of the creation in a house so deeply rooted in the pure expression of femininity," Chiuri reportedly said in a statement. "The endless wealth of its heritage continues to be a constant source of inspiration for fashion, and I cannot wait to express my own vision."
Congratulations to Chiuri!