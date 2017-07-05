Dior Marks Its 70th Anniversary with a Massive Retrospective in Paris

Big updates in the fashion world: Only a few months after the reveal that LVMH is buying the Christian Dior Couture brand, Dior has opened a major 70th-anniversary celebration in Paris.

The fashion house has taken over Les Arts Décoratifs for a retrospective said to be the museum's largest ever fashion exhibition.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty

"Christian Dior, Couturier du Rêve" features more than 300 haute couture dresses designed from 1947 to the present day.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty

It opened this week during Paris Couture Week and will run until Jan. 7, 2018, which means you still have time to book that flight to France.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty

Earlier this year, Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, announced that his conglomerate would be taking control of Dior in a $13.1 billion deal. According to the New York Times, the move consolidates control of the prestigious fashion house.

Under the move, LVMH, which already owns Parfums Christian Dior, would also own Christian Dior and its haute couture, leather, men's and women's ready-to-wear, and shoe businesses.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty

The move is the latest in a series of big ones taken by Dior. Last July, Maria Grazia Chiuri was appointed the seventh and first-ever female artistic director of the fashion house.

"It is a great honor to be joining the house of Dior; I measure the tremendous responsibility of being the first woman in charge of the creation in a house so deeply rooted in the pure expression of femininity," Chiuri said in a statement at the time. "The endless wealth of its heritage continues to be a constant source of inspiration for fashion, and I cannot wait to express my own vision."