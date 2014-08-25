Chrissy Teigen's Dream Diet Includes Catfish and Eggs, Ramen, and Whole Branzino

Whoever says models don't eat hasn't met Chrissy Teigen. The half Thai, half Norwegian stunner, who's fronted campaigns for Nike, Rock and Republic, and Billabong, and covered this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge, also moonlights as a cook and writer. She regularly blogs about her food expeditions at sodelushious.com, where she posts recipes for fried chicken, scallops, scrambled eggs, and more—often with titles that reflect her wacky sense of humor (one reads "The World's Best Caesar Salad Dressing in the Universe").

So when we met up with the self-professed foodie at DKNY’s MYNY fragrance launch in New York City, we had to inquire about her daily regimen (or lack thereof). The results were simply startling. "I'm crazy about a hot breakfast," Teigen began. "I would do eggs over easy on Cajun catfish with avocado, or with turkey bacon and a ton of Cholula. Lunch would be hot ramen from Ippudo—something milky and porky and really hearty. And for dinner, a whole branzino stuffed with herbs and lemon."

There you have it, folks. Embrace the last days of swimsuit weather with open arms, because apparently you can have your catfish and eggs and eat them, too. And if you find yourself in need of a quick, poolside dose of edible inspiration, feel free to comb Teigen's Instagram.

