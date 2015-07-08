Chrissy Teigen's 7 Most Clothed Moments on Instagram  

Chrissy Teigen has no time for cyber haters. ICYMI, last week, the supermodel and budding chef got in a brief tiff with Instagram after uploading a topless photo from her upcoming spread for W magazine's Pop Issue, which features 10 of the industry's sexiest supermodels on social media. And even though the gorgeous snap went viral online, it was taken down just as quickly. So, in the spirit of obeying the rules of the social media app, we rounded up some of her best—and most-dressed—#OOTDs. Whether she's hobnobbing with the Obamas in a stunning sequined Zuhair Murad gown, or rocking the red carpet with her Grammy award-winning beau John Legend, it's hard not to fall in love with Teigen's carefree vibe and sexy style—with or without clothes.

RELATED: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen list $4.5-Million N.Y.C. Apartment: See Inside

Not even a wardrobe malfunction could keep the Lip Sync Battle co-host from turning heads at the CFDA Awards with this Solace London gown.

FRIENDS FOREVER A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Apr 27, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT

Teigen got cozy with the Obamas at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Getting ready for #wwhl! @davidlopezhair @stojb A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Apr 20, 2015 at 7:03pm PDT

Behind-the-scenes before her Watch What Happens Live! talk with Andy Cohen.

Spent way too much time thinking about this caption @bartolistyle @1maryphillips @giannandrea1 A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Mar 15, 2015 at 1:44pm PDT

Teigen showed some skin in this slinky Temperley London dress at Comedy Central's Roast of Justin Bieber.

Tried to wear butt spanx but you could see the pads through the dress so I opted out. Honestly it felt wrong tricking you. A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Jan 13, 2015 at 12:54am PST

Before her infamous crying face meme, Teigen heated up the Golden Globes in this Zuhair Murad sheath gown.

Golden Globes #WME A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 10, 2015 at 9:04pm PST

Proud husband John Legend snapped a photo of his wife's—ahem—assets at the Golden Globes after-party.

Tight security A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Feb 22, 2015 at 4:49pm PST

Apparently, the supermodel's Zuhair Murad gown was a security hazard at the Oscars.

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Teaches Us How to Handle a Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro