Chrissy Teigen Wishes a Friend a Happy Birthday by Posing Nude Behind John Legend

Looks like Kim Kardashian West might have some competition in breaking the internet from none other than one of her closest friends! Model Chrissy Teigen is ringing in one very special friend's birthday with an epic nude shot, including a cameo by hubby John Legend.

The mom-of-one took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself seated on an armchair completely nude with her eyes closed and her face tilted up towards the ceiling. The former Sports Illustrated star is partly shielded by her crooner husband, who is dressed all in black while sitting in the armchair and facing the camera.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO ," the 30-year-old captioned the sultry 'gram, which she turned off comments for.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO !!!! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 16, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

The former Lip Sync Battle host has been making heads turn with her sexy post-baby shape and stylish ensembles.

VIDEO: 9 Chrissy Teigen Quotes to Get You Through the Day

Later in the day, Teigen took to the social media platform a few hours later to post an adorable video featuring Legend and her 6-month-old daughter Luna, which she captioned, "The dumber you look, the happier they are."

The dumber you look, the happier they are A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 16, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Her Toned Legs on Casino Date Night with John Legend

In the sweet family clip, the new mom shows off a few silly dance moves for the delighted little tot while Legend claps along to the beat.