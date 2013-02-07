Chrissy Teigen to Wear a Vera Wang Wedding Dress: Here's Why

Chrissy Teigen seemed to be practicing her bridal look at the annual amfAR Gala at Wall Street Cipriani in New York last night, wearing a stunning white column by Roland Mouret. But the bride-to-be has a different designer in mind for her big day with singer John Legend. "I’m definitely going to be going with Vera Wang," Teigen told InStyle.com at the event. "She’s fantastic. It’s going to be romantic and soft." She wasn't willing to give away too many details though. "I want to surprise John! It’s funny, he likes very natural—he wants you to look the same on your wedding day, he’s one of those guys. So I don’t want to do anything too crazy," the Sports Illustrated model said. Sounds like a dreamy scenario to us!

Plus, see Vera's most recent bridal collection. Which dress do you think Chrissy will choose?

