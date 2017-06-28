John Legend Serenading Chrissy Teigen on Stage Is the Sexiest Thing You'll See Today

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hold nothing back when it comes to discussing their relationship, and the same could be said of their PDA. Legend performed a stop on his Darkness and Light Tour at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, and brought his stunning wife on stage to serenade.

He appropriately picked the song “Slow Dance,” and the two quickly got to grinding in front of the audience. They got into a little trouble, though, when Teigen’s low-cut black maxi dress—which she wore without a bra—slipped out of position and she accidentally flashed everyone in the theater.

The model, who isn’t a stranger to an accidental nip slip, played it off hilariously, grabbing the mic from her husband and saying “sorry” to anyone who may have been offended by her visible boob. Legend couldn’t stop laughing about the experience, but somehow managed to finish his song without a hitch while slow dancing with his wife.

Ugh, these two.