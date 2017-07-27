Chrissy Teigen Wants to Add More Mini Legends to Her Brood

A little more than a year after welcoming her adorable bundle of joy, Luna, with husband, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen has officially caught a case of baby fever.

Admitting that she "probably [thinks] about it more than anybody," the SI Swimsuit beauty revealed that she's ready to start adding to her brood while talking with E! News. "I cannot wait to have the biggest family," the model dished

However, she tries to ignore pressure from others, as she focuses on "absorbing" all of Luna's little moments. "Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?'" the mom of one explained.

While the 31-year-old says that she's definitely got babies on the brain, she wants the timing to be right. "It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now," she said. "I think I'm enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything—all her new little steps and new moments—and being there for them."

Another mini Legend = double the cuteness!