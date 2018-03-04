Chrissy Teigen's Ultrasound Reveal Is Both Hilarious and Heartwarming

There's no secrecy when it comes to Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy, and we're quite grateful to be kept in the loop.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author is currently pregnant with her second child, and she has been incredibly candid about her pregnancy, unlike some other stars (yes, we're looking at you, Kylie Jenner). She first announced that she and hubby, John Legend, were expecting back in November, and ever since, she has given fans periodic updates on her pregnancy via social media, sharing plenty of baby bump pictures and revealing her biggest pregnancy woe.

Teigen even divulged the sex of her second child at the end of January—it's a boy! And on Saturday, she blessed us with the first picture of her handsome son.

The proud expecting mom posted an image from her latest ultrasound on Twitter, and you can pretty clearly see her baby's face. In typical Teigen fashion, she captioned the image: "Hello I’m a bebe boy kinda."

hello I’m a bebe boy kinda pic.twitter.com/XQp1egUvKo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2018

Even though Teigen and Legend have known that they're having a boy for a while, they still haven't landed on a baby name. The former Sports Illustrated model recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that it's harder coming up with boys' names.

"Boy names are really tough,” Teigen said during her appearance on The Ellen Show. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”

Apparently a lot of people want little baby Teigen to be named after John: “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’ But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that,'” Teigen said.

“I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk,’” she joked. "'Sorry, heaven forbid he do what you do.'"

They'll come up with something good, we're sure! In the meantime, we're looking forward to (hopefully) seeing Legend, Teigen, and her baby bump at the Oscars tonight.