Chrissy Teigen Looks as Perfect as Ever in Autumn Neutrals

A true style star, Chrissy Teigen looks photo-shoot-ready the minute she heads out the door. She’s a carefree Serena van der Woodsen in a world run amok with Blair Waldorfs.

Today, of course, was no exception. The supermodel and social media legend stepped out in Tribeca on Friday morning looking fall-fabulous in autumn staple pieces.

Teigen took a neutral approach to her N.Y.C. look, pairing a gray button-up M. Martin blouse tied in a simple knot at her waist with black skinny jeans and a pair of black alligator booties.

The 30-year-old mom dressed up her autumn ensemble with black and gold accents: an black shoulder bag with a golden clasp and chain-link strap, a black belt with gold chevron hardware, a pair of large black sunglasses, and a gold chain bearing a V-shaped pendant.

Teigen left her long golden brown mane down in loose waves that hung nearly to her waist, looking oh so pretty against the diamond studs that clung to each earlobe.

Chrissy, we, too, love all your perfect imperfections.