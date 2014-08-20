Chrissy Teigen Is Totally Making Fringe Happen

Following Chanel’s epic Texas-two-stepping Metiers d'Art show in Dallas this past winter, the fashion world embraced the western trend with open arms. There was Altuzarra’s slim sheath dress adorned with harness-like straps in spring 2014, a fitted top with long, sashaying strips of leather (and a cowboy hat to boot) at Donna Karan, and who could forget Calvin Klein’s mind-blowing $20,000 pony-hair coat? This summer, the wild, wild West is making an unbridled comeback in the form of fringe, and who better to usher in the trend than Utah-born model Chrissy Teigen?

Piperlime's newly-minted guest editor demonstrated the perfect urban twist on a traditionally utilitarian look by teaming a pair of blush-hued wide-leg pants with a cropped cami with cascading bits of fringe (both from DKNY’s resort 2015 collection) at an event to celebrate the launch of the label's new MYNY fragrance in New York City. "I'm crazy about layering and showing what you're proud of," she told InStyle.com. "I love my legs, and I'm a little insecure about my midsection, so I love to wear blousy things on top." We love how the endless stream of fringe adds a bit extra to her ensemble, and we can't wait to incorporate the trend into our end-of-summer wardrobe (and trot right into fall).

