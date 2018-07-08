Chrissy Teigen Brilliantly Shuts Down Haters Judging Her Topless Breastfeeding Pic

Chrissy Teigen is not shy about discussing the not-so-glamorous realities of motherhood. There was that time she asked moms on Twitter to tell her stories about their kids being mean to them, and who can forget the former model's TMI tweet regarding "postpartum life when you don't rip your butthole"? Yes, that happened.

Without sparing any details, Teigen is sometimes a target for online trolls who attempt to shame her for oversharing. But if we learned anything about the mom of two, it's that she won't back down to the haters. Her sassy clapbacks have become commonplace and are always laced with her down-to-earth humor. And, on Saturday, she delivered what we believe to be her best defense to date.

Over the weekend, Teigen posted a topless picture of her breastfeeding her newborn son, Miles, and Luna's baby doll, because #momlife. "Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," she wrote alongside the photo, which shows little Luna holding up a blanket to give her mom some privacy.

The snap was a prime example of Teigen using her witty sense of humor to normalize a taboo subject, but some people were not so happy about the image and let her know through their nasty comments.

"Christ in a hand basket. Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like @chrissyteigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it," one user wrote.

Teigen responded brilliantly: "I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by."

I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by. https://t.co/k604IcF55a — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2018

She also had another message for a Twitter user who said, "I think it’s perfectly find for women who breast feed in public. They are doing it because they need to. When you post on social media that you are doing it, it comes across as narcissistic though."

Nah. Just chillin. Posting daily life like I do with anything else. Cooking, playing with dogs, etc. You make feeding a baby big deal because you got weird titty issues. https://t.co/XI97r2FXxI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2018

You heard her the first time, *calm your tits and scroll on by.*