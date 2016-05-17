Chrissy Teigen Talks Motherhood and Date Nights with Hubby John Legend

It’s been exactly a month since Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her daughter, Luna Simone, with hubby John Legend, and so far motherhood has “been really fun.” The supermodel stopped by Good Morning America to chat with Michael Strahan about all things baby.

“There’s just no planning for anything anymore, which is hard for me, but it’s been really fun,” she said. So how has Legend adjusted to the change? “I don’t even want to say because everyone already thinks John’s so perfect, so I love to kind of twist it and make sure people know that nobody’s perfect, but he has been really great I will say.”

Aside from being an excellent dad, Legend has also proven himself as a supportive hubby. The star was praised last week for sticking up for his wife when she was mom-shamed for going out to dinner without Luna. “We needed a break! We needed to go enjoy each other’s company and be out,” Teigen said of the date night. “We had a good meal together. I think happy mommy, happy daddy, happy baby.”

Her husband definitely agrees, and his sweet response to the trolls was well received by his wife. “That was really sweet of him,” she said. “He had my back.”

Teigen stepped out in New York for an appearance on Good Morning America in a strapless ruffled green dress that showed off her incredible post-baby bod.

One thing’s for sure: Motherhood works well this stunning star. Showing off her incredible post-baby bod in a strapless green dress, this new mom has never looked better.