Chrissy Teigen Offers a Sneak Peek of Her Halloween Costume
Halloween is roughly a week away and though most of us are scrambling to make sure we don’t once again throw white sheets over our heads to pass off as ghosts, Chrissy Teigen has her costume game on lock. This afternoon, the model and expectant mother took to Instagram to share a seconds-long GIF of the wig she’s planning to rock for an upcoming episode of FabLife.
In the comedic preview, Teigen seems to be in a dressing room and swings a platinum blonde-colored wig back and forth. No, the beauty didn’t reveal the inspiration or character she’s set to take on, but we expect it to be hilarious considering she’s rocked the spooky holiday as Nintendo’s Princess Peach and a Toddlers and Tiaras contestant in years past.
So what could she possibly be this year? Fans are already chiming in on her post, guessing she could potentially rock the 'do as celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Halloween’s Michael Myers, or David Bowie during his Ziggy Stardust days. We can’t wait to see who she turns out to be.