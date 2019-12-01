Chrissy Teigen Slams Critic Mocking Her for Hiring "Chefs and Nannies"

As a model, TV host, cookbook author, and mom of two, there's no denying that Chrissy Teigen has a lot on her plate — and she isn't afraid to admit that she needs help sometimes.

On Friday, she gave credit where credit's due, and posted a sweet photo of her children Luna and Miles with the Legend family's household staff. "Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional ," she captioned the snapshot.

Shortly after, an Instagram user mom-shamed the star for having hired help, mockingly writing: "'Thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.'"

Never one to back down from her critics, Teigen shut down the troll with an equally sarcastic response. "Literally just said that but you sure got me," she commented.

Ever since starting a family, Chrissy has been candid about needing an extra set of hands around the house while raising kids. Before her daughter, Luna, was born, Teigen revealed that she was planning on hiring a night nurse, which sent Twitter into a tizzy about her abilities as a future parent.

@singsavana a night nurse doesn't replace you waking and feeding at night. You're up with them. They're helpers and teachers. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 20, 2016

Per usual, she set the internet straight. "A night nurse doesn't replace you waking and feeding at night," Teigen tweeted at the time. "You're up with them. They're helpers and teachers."

Three years later, she still stands by her decision to hire a nanny. "I hate pretending that we do it on our own," Chrissy told Vanity Fair in October. "We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don't know how my mom did it." Thanks for always keeping it real, Chrissy.