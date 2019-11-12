Chrissy Teigen Shut Down a Commenter Criticizing Firefighters

Chrissy Teigen's online presence is so great that Comments by Celebs runs a (sort of) regular roundup of all her activity in its Sunday Night Teigen Roundup posts. That sort of content deserves accolades and awards, but apparently, not everyone sees it that way. Teigen's latest post, which shows her two children, Luna and Miles, with a firefighter, drew some ire from commenters. Naturally, Teigen didn't stand for it and made sure that she commented right back.

"A lifelong dream (18 months) fulfilled today for miles!" Teigen wrote on the snapshot.

Refusing to let a sweet family moment just be, a user wrote, "So this is what the fire departments do rather than put out the 10 fires currently in LA... nice."

Along with more than 1,200 other responders, Teigen clapped back, writing, "What a fucking prick you are." Mic dropped, no need for further discussion.

Of course, Sunday Night Teigen Roundups mean that this isn't the first time that Teigen's snapped back people who feel the need to ruin a moment. Sure, there are wildfires blazing around Southern California, but that doesn't mean that firefighters aren't out doing community outreach and that doesn't mean that Teigen has to fill her feed with pics of flames and destruction.

Teigen isn't afraid to say sorry, either. She's quick to apologize if her jokes don't hit the right notes. Just last week, she acknowledged the fact that saying her mom replacing her Apple AirPods all the time may seem like a backhanded way of flaunting her wealth.

"Oh man I haven't checked my mentions for a bit and I didn’t realize how many people were super pissed off about this," she tweeted. "It was meant as a joke (and exaggeration) about how my mom doesn't realize air pods [with cords are headphones] but it came across as super tone deaf and icky."