Chrissy Teigen's New Shag Is the Haircut Everyone Is Asking for this Winter 

Chrissy Teigen is sorry to interrupt your leisurely social media scrolling, but she has important news: she just got a new haircut.

The star chopped several inches off of her ends and added a ton of shaggy layers. Her new length is styled with flipped-out ends for a '70s vibe. Along with the cut, Teigen's go-to colorist Tracey Cunningham updated her signature warm, caramel-blonde hair color with fresh highlights that make her look way blonder.

"New hair alert very important," she tweeted along with a video showing off her new mid-length shag.

new hair alert very important pic.twitter.com/m11EnaZBGZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2019

Teigen also documented her salon session on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her in Cunningham's salon chair as the colorist painted bleach onto her hair.

The shag is having a moment right now. An anomaly of a haircut, it works on every face shape, length and a number of hair types. With celebs like Teigen getting in on the cut and demonstrating just how versatile it is, expect the shag to be one of 2020's big hair trends.

There are still a few weeks left in 2019, but thanks to Teigen's fresh shag your first haircut of the next decade is sorted.