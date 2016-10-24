Chrissy Teigen's Sexy Velvet Minidress Is What Our Fall Fashion Dreams Are Made of

Chrissy Teigen clearly packed her killer style for a trip across the pond with husband John Legend. The lovebirds were in London for Legend's performance on The X Factor UK, and were spotted looking more in love than ever as they exited the studio hand in hand Sunday night.

Teigen, 30, wore a long-sleeve burgundy velvet minidress that showed off her long lean legs and, thanks to a plunging neckline, her ample assets. The hilarious multihyphenate accessorized the flawless fall look with a matching pair of strappy sandals and a black handbag, amping up the drama with a deep maroon pout and glam, shoulder-grazing waves.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shimmers in a Plunging Metallic Jumpsuit for Date Night

Before heading out to support her hubby during his live TV appearance, Teigen took to Instagram to share a glimpse at the other side of their lives together—the one they share with their 6-month-old daughter Luna. Teigen, whose foodie proclivities are clearly genetic, posted a video of little Lulu trying her first "savory bite," which took the form of mashed green beans.

"You like green beans! Yay!" Teigen cried as Luna gummed happily on the green mush.

VIDEO: Baby Luna Eats Her First Solid Food

How awesome is this cute little family?