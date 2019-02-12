People Think Chrissy Teigen Looks Like Selena Gomez's Twin in This Throwback Photo

We all know Chrissy Teigen as a social media genius, model, clapback queen, and culinary expert, but before she claimed her space in the celebrity sphere, she was just a lanky teen rocking the tattoo choker and Adidas All-Stars like a true ‘90s girl (who happens to look identical to Selena Gomez).

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Seriously though, on first glance, Young Chrissy is Gomez’s doppelganger — and we aren’t the only people who think so. Teigen’s comments section is flooded with comparisons to the “Bad Liar” singer (and also a few to Zendaya). Wanna see? Well, come and get it:

WHAT. IS. HAPPENING.

Granted, Teigen has a few inches on Gomez, and this photo was probably taken during the latter’s Barney years, but if Sel posted this on her page we wouldn’t question whether it was her.

Maybe they’re related somehow ... Like distant cousins? I mean, they aren’t all that dissimilar. After all, they both consider children's television icons among their inner circle: