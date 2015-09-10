Why Chrissy Teigen Is a Secret Lauren Conrad Fan

Chrissy Teigen is a model, a soon-to-be cookbook author, a Lip Sync Battle co-host, a hilarious awards show commenter, and, as it turns out, a closeted Lauren Conrad fangirl—which explains why she was spotted front row at Conrad's #NYFW show debut for her Kohl's spring/summer 2016 collection Wednesday evening.

"Oh, I loved it," Teigen gushes to us after the show. "This is the only fashion week thing I'm attending, and I've always been a Lauren Conrad fan secretly—hopefully she doesn’t know that. I’ve been rooting for her since the beginning, so to see her turn from a reality superstar to this complete mogul, to have this empire is really exciting. I feel like I’ve watched her grow."

Have they ever met?

"I’ve never met her, and I feel like a dork," she confesses, revealing her zeal for reality TV. "These are like my stars. I’ve met pretty much everybody, but for some reason these are my people. I get really nervous."

Laguna Beach and The Hills aside, Teigen says she's a fan of all the Real Housewives and "anything Bravo." Sorry, Teigen—your secret's out, but we love you even more for it.

