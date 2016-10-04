Chrissy Teigen Moved Into Rihanna’s House—and She’s Been Opening Her Mail

Someone call President Obama: Chrissy Teigen has been (unknowingly) breaking the law. The model and best-selling author appears on Tuesday The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed during her visit that since moving into Rihanna’s old house, she’s been opening up the "Work" singer's mail.

“I never in my life thought I would be cool enough to have a Rihanna pad, ever,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. While the Grammy-winning artist didn’t leave anything behind, “the one fun thing that does happen every once in a while is I get a bill of hers,” Teigen said.

“I really want to somehow give it back to her, so I tried to bring it to the Grammys and [husband John Legend] said, ‘No! That doesn’t look cool. Please don’t. You’re embarrassing me,’” she joked. “Rihanna, you owe $18 to Bugatti, I think.”

“You’re opening her mail?” the talk show host asked, shocked.

“Yeah, maybe, OK. She gets a lot of fan mail!” Teigen responded. “I don’t get my own to the house.”

“You know that’s illegal, right? You can’t open people’s mail!” the host told an unaware Teigen.

“But it’s my house now! Can you not? Are we going to edit this?” she joked. “OK, good to know. This is why I can’t run for president.”

The model also dished on her adorable 5-month-old daughter Luna. “We’re sleep-training right now. She really is such a good baby because she has John’s temperament, so thank goodness,” she said.

Hopefully, little Luna doesn’t inherit any of her mom’s law-breaking tendencies. Watch the hilarious clip above.