Chrissy Teigen Answered All Your Pressing Questions About Being a Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen, the World’s Most Relatable Celebrity™, drew her fans even deeper into the convolutions of her private life on Sunday when she encouraged her Twitter followers to ask her questions about being an A-lister.

it’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity https://t.co/R5Sshc2O7H pic.twitter.com/ppEfNnqHB2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Teigen opened up about all things fame, including the best perks, what it’s like to deal with the paparazzi, and what fellow celebrities are really like.

no one gives my kids nasty looks on the plane. if anything, they're creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane https://t.co/J1T1lpmNI2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

the bigger the celeb, the nicer. I've met a lot of borderline people who had super attitudes lol (but also a lot of shitty big celebs so I guess there is no clear path here) https://t.co/rYRckxDevf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

if you're nice to them, they're good to you. one time I dodged one for miles and hid in an alley. he found me. I lept from my car, shaking and crying that he had a gps on my car. he was so kind and I ended up feeling terrible. it's a job. https://t.co/or9Vr96il8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

She acknowledged that without her fame she never would have met and fallen in love with her husband, John Legend.

No. It was the perfect lineup of luck. I had previously known the director who would direct his video because he shot me for a billabong campaign years before. I just said yes to all the right things. Mostly everything. https://t.co/qEWEv7JN5X — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Teigen also got candid about the drawbacks of celebrity.

Whoa very good question. I dunno, honestly. I still see things from every perspective. But I’m also highly anxious and perceptive so it’s kind of hell for my own mind. But also good? I like that I can help people but my own self is kind of...stuck? https://t.co/jYqfqbCoVa — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

scheduling. he will tell me something he knows I didn’t hear and get mad when i am confused later. “Hey I’ll take Luna to school today also I’m going to Washington DC next week” https://t.co/8hbmxQx7AZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

I don’t hide anything. I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don’t care. John just won’t fight back. https://t.co/66b5Y5tIHl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Lol no. I sit around thinking how everyone hates me and is mad at me and how I’m about to be cancelled https://t.co/mcPj9uk8lr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

All things considered, Teigen makes the A-list life sound pretty damn nice. Reservations anywhere/any time you like, free stuff, a lifetime of flying First Class, trading inside jokes with the Beyoncés and Kim Kardashians of the world, assistants/nannies to pick up your slack, buttermilk Hidden Valley Ranch on demand (?) … SIGN. US. UP.