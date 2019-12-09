Chrissy Teigen Answered All Your Pressing Questions About Being a Celebrity
Um, there's a secret members-only terminal at the airport ... ?
Chrissy Teigen, the World’s Most Relatable Celebrity™, drew her fans even deeper into the convolutions of her private life on Sunday when she encouraged her Twitter followers to ask her questions about being an A-lister.
Teigen opened up about all things fame, including the best perks, what it’s like to deal with the paparazzi, and what fellow celebrities are really like.
She acknowledged that without her fame she never would have met and fallen in love with her husband, John Legend.
Teigen also got candid about the drawbacks of celebrity.
All things considered, Teigen makes the A-list life sound pretty damn nice. Reservations anywhere/any time you like, free stuff, a lifetime of flying First Class, trading inside jokes with the Beyoncés and Kim Kardashians of the world, assistants/nannies to pick up your slack, buttermilk Hidden Valley Ranch on demand (?) … SIGN. US. UP.