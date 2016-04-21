This is the One Item from Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Wardrobe That She Will Continue to Wear

Chrissy Teigen introduced the world to her little girl Luna this week, but we're still not over all of those chic maternity looks she's been sporting for the last nine months. And though the star is probably well on her way back to that supermodel bod, it turns out she might not be retiring one of her top maternity staples—the duster.

“Chrissy wore a ton of duster coats throughout her pregnancy and it always looked great on her,” says her stylist Anita Patrickson. “When you’re pregnant, your body is changing in the front and the back, so it's the perfect piece to keep everything looking streamlined and flattering.” One of Teigen's faves was a 3.1 Phillip Lim piece that was actually a maxi dress before Patrickson transformed it into a duster. “We cut it so Chrissy could put a stretchy body con dress underneath,” notes the stylist. “Then we added a hook-and-eye, so that she could still wear it after she had the baby.”

For added glamour and to beat the winter chill, make like Teigen and add a gorgeous coat into your rotation for a red carpet-worthy look. Spartano/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

While Teigen gravitated towards brands like Lim and House of CB, Patrickson says there are tons of affordable options at stores like Forever 21 or Missguided, too. “The duster looks chic and elevated for spring and you don’t have to spend a fortune,” she says. “Try it with slim pants or over shorts and a tee. It can make any basic look instantly cooler.”

RELATED: See Chrissy Teigen's Best Maternity Looks

And since Patrickson keeps Teigen’s wardrobe on point, we wondered, will she help little Luna find her fashion footing too? “Yes! I’ve already put dibs in,” she says. “I got her a Stella McCartney cashmere blanket with booties and a hat for the baby shower. I'm from South Africa, so I bought her an adorable safari outfit too.” Sounds like Luna is already taking after her mom in the style department!