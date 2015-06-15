Chrissy Teigen Totes Her Travel Essentials in One Sleek Geometric Bag

Chrissy Teigen was the emblem of warm-weather layering as she exited LAX airport yesterday in an outfit that crossed every single item off our summer must-haves checklist. The model paired a floral-print top with distressed Daisy Dukes, oversized sunglasses, and a floppy, sun-blocking hat. She topped off the look with an oversized white button-up that billowed all the way down to her open-toe olive booties. Teigen, who recently jaunted to Napa Valley on a private jet finished off the ensemble with what might just be the perfect travel tote: a rectangular Balenciaga shopper ($2,085; balenciaga.com) with silver metallic handles.

Courtesy

Get the look: Forever 21 fedora, $18; forever21.com. Tibi printed top, $295; tibi.com. Mango cardigan, $80; mango.com. American Eagle shorts, $50; ae.com. Oliver Peoples sunglasses, $395; nordstrom.com. Rebecca Minkoff tote, $295; nordstrom.com. BCBG booties, $118; nordstrom.com.

