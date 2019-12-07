Chrissy Teigen Is Being Mom-Shamed for Showing Cleavage

Another day, another sassy clapback courtesy of Chrissy Teigen.

Less than a week ago, the mom of two was criticized for expressing gratitude for her household staff in a Thanksgiving-related post, and, now, she's being shamed again for a completely different reason.

On Friday, Teigen posted an adorable photo of her daughter, Luna, 3, adjusting the lapel of her blazer, which featured a plunging neckline and a considerable amount of cleavage. "On set with my stylist," she captioned the cute snapshot.

Within hours, a troll called Chrissy out for showing too much skin in front of her young daughter. "Jesus cover up your daughter is right there," the user wrote in the comments section.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shut Down a Commenter Criticizing Firefighters

Not one to shrug off unsolicited parenting advice, the model replied: "She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much." Meanwhile, in a strange twist, the troll inexplicably changed their Instagram profile picture to the very photo they were offended by, as pointed out by @commentsbycelebs.

Despite the odd flex made by the commenter, Teigen wins (again).