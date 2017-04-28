Chrissy Teigen and Her Mom Might Actually Get a Reality Show

I’ve been telling anyone who will listen for months that Chrissy Teigen and her mom, Vilailuck Teigen (aka Pepper Thai), need a reality show, stat, and finally it looks like it could be happening. The Cravings author told Sports Illustrated on Thursday at a Smirnoff event that she’s seriously considering the possibility.

“We just had a meeting the other day,” she said. “I never wanted one before because I thought of it as like, ‘John and I.’ It is kind of the kiss of death. But with mom, she just does things on a daily basis that I’m actually ashamed we don’t film. She is just so funny … but she’s getting cocky now. She’s very cocky in her Smirnoff commercial.”

Me and my daughter on set today 👩‍👧🤗🤗🤗#idoworksometimes 😂😂 A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

The commercial in question features Teigen and her mom enjoying a cocktail out of a red Solo cup, because Teigen is nothing if not true to her brand. And apparently, between Pepper Thai’s appearances on Chrissy’s social media and this new campaign, Vilailuck is getting recognized out in public—even without Chrissy by her side.

Cooking my sausage 🙊🔥🔥🔥🔥😩😩😩 A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

“I swear I wouldn’t believe it if other people weren’t with her,” Chrissy joked. “I always make fun of her and say, ‘There’s no way you were recognized.’ But then someone will be like, ‘Yeah, I was with her.’ She said that Erik Estrada recognized her at Ralph’s the other day. I swear I wouldn’t believe her if I didn’t hear it firsthand from somebody else.”

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

“Meanwhile with me, if I’m walking my dogs down the street, people will look at the leash and be like, ‘Is that Pippa?’ and then their eyes will go up the leash and they’re like, ‘Oh I’ts Chrissy and Pippa.’ But mom is on her own and recognizable.”

With a reality show under her belt, she’d basically be a household name. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.