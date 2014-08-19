Chrissy Teigen Models Piperlime's First Collection! Get Her Chic (and Affordable) Leopard-Print Coat Now

Piperlime is rolling out a new look, and a new collection! The retailer is celebrating its first-ever in-house Piperlime Collection with a revamped design and multitude of ultra chic stars to join Olivia Palermo as style authorities on the site. Chrissy Teigen is kicking off the relaunch as the first of 25 guest editors—others include Poppy Delevingne, Clare Vivier, and more—who will curate their favorite things for you to shop on the site each day.

Courtesy Photo

Among Teigen's picks? A leopard-print coat from the Piperlime Collection ($159), an emerald green Trina Turk A-line skirt ($298), a metallic stripe Pim + Larkin tee ($29), and a ZAC Zac Posen leather satchel ($595). Each of the guest editors will also share their styling tips and tricks, and the supermodel has some sound fashion advice. "Effortlessly sexy style is all about confidence," Teigen says. "Show off what you are proud of! No one ever talks about my booze/food pooch because I never wear anything on top tight enough to show it off! Loose blouse + short shorts = win."

Courtesy Photo

Along with the new Piperlime Collection, the site will continue to feature an assortment of contemporary brands while introducing new up-and-coming labels. Their debut line will feature 68 classic pieces inspired by the chic and covetable style of their customers, ranging in price from $34 to $170. Fresh and trendy styles will continue to be added to the assortment each season. You can pick up Chrissy's leopard-print coat now, and look for the full Piperlime Collection at the their N.Y.C. store and on piperlime.com in September.

