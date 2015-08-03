Here's How You Can Copy Chrissy Teigen's Striking Instagram

In between her co-hosting duties on Lip Sync Battle and balancing chicken wings on her butt, aspiring cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been busy in the kitchen whipping up drool-worthy creations that we've borne witness to, thanks to her behind-the-scenes Instagram action. But one thing's for sure: This is no ordinary cookbook.

During a recent shoot, Teigen fused food with fashion, blending her background in modeling with her culinary skills. And the result was stunning. The proof lies in one particular look, which went on to spur an Insta craze. The model-turned-chef snapped a selfie sporting oversize fuchsia Victoria Beckham mirrored aviators ($425; barneys.com), complete with a fiery matte lip—the work of celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips who layered two Tom Ford lipstick shades True Coral ($52; sephora.com) and Flame ($52; sephora.com).

Courtesy (2)

And the 'gram has left a seriously striking impression (and perhaps a slight obsession). The color combo alone (that perfect mix of fuchsia, violet, and hot coral) is reason enough to want to try out the look ourselves. Take a style cue from Teigen—double up on Tom Ford lipsticks and slip on color-happy mirrored sunnies to achieve the same Insta-wow effect.

Courtesy (7)

Shop the pieces: 1. Victoria Beckham, $550; fwrd.com. 2. Westward Leaning, $205; westwardleaning.com. 3. Wildfox, $189; wildfox.com. 4. Asos, $22; asos.com. 5. Ray-Ban, $170; sunglasshut.com. 6. Sole Society, $25; nordstrom.com. 7. Miu Miu, $360; bloomingdales.com.

