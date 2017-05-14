The Hilarious Way Chrissy Teigen Got Back at John Legend

Oh Chrissy Teigen, what did we do to deserve you? The 31-year-old model is cracking us up once again, and this time, she roped a complete stranger into her crazy antics.

Here's the background for this story: At hubby John Legend's concert, he pulled a woman up on stage and shared a dance with the lucky fan. To Teigen, this meant she got to have a little fun with another man, who just happened to be a lovely stranger named Eddie. The cookbook author recruited Eddie to not only hold hands with her, but to get matching henna tattoos as well. Watch it unfold:

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on May 14, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

#ChrissyTeigen #JohnLegend A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on May 14, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on May 14, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

Teigen, who's rocking an oversized sweater as a dress, strolls along the sidewalk with her new friend before leading him into a henna shop. Naturally, they couldn't just get traditional henna designs—Teigen wanted "tramp stamps" that read "it's a prank bruh."

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen x Vita Coco Outtakes

chrissyteigen / Snapchat

chrissyteigen / Snapchat

Hilarious, right? Well it gets even better. Once she and Eddie parted ways, Teigen went home for a nap and managed to smear the henna ink all over her back. She tweeted about the aftermath, writing, "I fell asleep and there's ink everywhere I missed john's show and my back says it's a prank bruh."

There's never a dull moment when Chrissy Teigen is around!