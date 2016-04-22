Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Makes Her First Apperance on Snapchat

Luna Simone Stephens may be less than a week old, but she's already made several adorable appearances on her parents' Instagram accounts. Now, the newborn is conquering Snapchat with the help of her mom, Chrissy Teigen. Today, the social-media savvy star posted several Snaps to the social media app, and each one is cuter than the last.

In one of the Snaps, which Teigen reposted on her Instagram, baby Luna lies fast asleep on her mother's chest while the model experiments with the flower crown filter. "#nofilter," Teigen jokingly captioned the shot.

But that's not the only hilarious filter Teigen played around with while Luna was napping. She also Snapped herself using the always-classic dog filter, which gives the user floppy ears and a long tongue, as well as the new filter, which adds a sparkly makeup to your face.

#nofilter 😁 A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

Snapchat/chrissyteigen

Snapchat/chrissyteigen

Luna's first public Snapchat experience certainly was memorable!