Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Look Like Smitten Newlyweds While Out in N.Y.C.

Isabel Jones
Jul 31, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Although John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been married for nearly four years now, it’s clear they never truly graduated from the honeymoon phase.

The lovebirds stepped out in N.Y.C. this past weekend, holding hands, smiling, and looking generally smitten in their summery ensembles.

Teigen, 31, stunned in a floral Isabel Marant wrap dress ($1,335; farfetch.com), strappy black sandals (shop a similar style here), a quilted Gucci shoulder bag, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of hexagonal tinted shades, her face-framing locks pinned back into tiny braids at her hairline.

At the model and Twitter legend’s side stood Legend, 38, looking crisp and polished in a white polo with colorful piping on the collar, dark blue pants, and white sneakers with navy stripes and laces, apricot-colored shades lending the look an extra flash of color.

Splash News

Style goals. Couple goals. People goals. John and Chrissy hit all the marks.

Oh, wait—BABY GOALS:

my babies in lake como

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Wishes This Popular Food Trend Would End

Stay fly, John, Chrissy, and Luna.

Show Transcript

