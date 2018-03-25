Chrissy Teigen Left Snapchat for This Very Important Reason

Chrissy Teigen may be the undisputed queen of social media, but there's one platform she refuses to use for a myriad of reasons—one of which clearly expresses her position against domestic violence.

On Saturday, the former model announced why she left Snapchat, swiftly taking down the app in a single tweet. "I stopped using snap," she said. "The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll...no bueno."

The controversial poll Teigen is referring to in her post made headlines a couple of weeks ago, after an ad asked users if they would rather "slap Rihanna" or "punch Chris Brown." This prompted RiRi to publicly shame Snapchat for encouraging domestic abuse.

"You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!" she began her message on Instagram Stories. "This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don't have much of them…but all the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet…you let us know! Shame on you."

After the singer's social media rant, Snap, Snapchat's parent company, stock fell 3.6 percent, costing the company $800 million in market value, according to The Wall Street Journal. The hit came a month after Kylie Jenner told fans that she doesn't open the app a lot after its new redesign—the market value plummeted by $1.3 billion.

The SI Swimsuit beauty's revelation brought to light the distasteful nature of the platform's interface, and may cause others to follow her lead, possibly prompting another big blow to Snap's stock. Monday's opening bell will speak volumes.