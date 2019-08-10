Chrissy Teigen Calls Kid Rock "Pathetic" Over His Comments About Taylor Swift's Politics

After staying silent for years, Taylor Swift has finally become outspoken about her political views. But not everyone thinks her recently discovered voice in politics is genuine — namely, Kid Rock, a republican and an avid Trump supporter.

On Friday, the rocker tweeted: “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies…period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. — Kid Rock."

Swift didn't respond to Kid's accusations, but Chrissy Teigen took it upon herself to swiftly shut him down. "You're pathetic," she wrote, mockingly signing her name after the statement just like Kid Rock did.

While Kid's remarks may seem out of left-field, it's likely he read Taylor's Vogue profile this week, in which she discusses why she was hesitant to get political in the past. “Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” she said, in reference to Donald Trump.

“He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew. I knew I wasn’t going to help. Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was: ‘[Taylor Swift’s] calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar.’ These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary [Clinton]. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?”

However, Swift changed her tune before the 2018 midterm elections, endorsing democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in her home state of Tennessee. She also hinted that her forthcoming album will have "political undertones" on some of the tracks. At this point, it looks like no one (including Kid Rock) will slow Swift's roll when it comes to her quest to change our country's current political landscape.