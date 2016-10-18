RelationshipGoals Alert: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Go on a Date in N.Y.C.

Everyone knows that Chrissy Teigen is a true blue foodie, thanks to an impressive cookbook under her belt and plenty of foodstagrams to prove it. So it was no surprise when she and husband John Legend were spotted out on a date night on Monday at one of New York City's hottest Italian restaurants, and a trusted favorite, Bar Pitti.

Teigen and Legend walked hand-in-hand as they left the restaurant after dinner, the 30-year-old mom clad in blue jeans with rips in the knee, a simple white tank, blush-colored cardigan, and nude Ancient Greek slides ($185; ancient-greek-sandals.com), carrying an on-trend Chloé shoulder bag ($1,805; net-a-porter.com). The natural beauty wore her dirty blonde hair down, accessorizing with a cool-girl choker, and donning fresh-faced makeup. Her musician husband looked dapper too, in a black leather jacket, black pants, and a black tee.

SHOP HER LOOK:

Courtesy

Blush cardigan, $128; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

White muscle tank, $18; topshop.com.

Courtesy

Ripped FRAME blue jeans, $239; bloomingdales.com.

Couples that dress well together, stay together, right?

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen’s Best #Foodstagrams

Teigen always brings the chic when it comes to her street style looks, and we love a good spotting of the model, especially when it's with her hubby, and even more so with baby Luna (who, unfortunately was not present at this particular outing). We'll be listening to Legend's insanely catchy new single "Love Me Now" on repeat until the stylish couple steps out again.