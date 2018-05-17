Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!

The reigning queen of Twitter took to the platform to slyly tell fans that she and Legend had welcomed their second child, a baby boy. "Somebody's herrrrrre!" she wrote, adding the telling baby bottle emoji.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

The happy news also means that 2-year-old Luna Simone is now a big sister! The toddler has been preparing for the role for months, and even helped mom Chrissy announce her pregnancy back in November 2017. The model shared a video of her bare belly while Luna pointed and said “baby.”

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Teigen is particularly pumped that her second child is a boy. “I’m so excited because Luna’s such a daddy’s girl, and they say that boys just love their mamas. I’m already kind of thinking about how I’m not going to like his girlfriend. I can’t believe it, it’s crazy,” she told the Today show in January.

And while it seems like she’s got it all figured out with baby Luna, Teigen is careful not to say that she’s an expert mom. "I still hit up other people for advice all the time, especially people with two kids," she told The Cut. "That’s something I’m really curious about right now—how to deal with your first when you have a second coming along, especially when they’re so young."

We’re sure she’ll figure it out in no time.