Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Got Bored and Perfectly Recreated Scenes from Devil Wears Prada

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.

So intoned Chrissy Teigen, as she spent Monday night with John Legend perfectly recreating the most memorable scenes from fashion flick The Devil Wears Prada while dressed in a fuzzy white towel.

Playing the part of the often snobby and always sarcastic Miranda Priestly—who was memorably brought to life in the 2006 film by Meryl Streep—the model mastered the Runway magazine editor's meticulous mannerisms and haughty tone as she and her crooner hubby effortlessly rolled off lines from the movie before bed.

"In case you were wondering, the person whose calls you always take, that's the relationship you're in!" deadpanned Legend, while clad in a leopard print bathrobe, as he played the part of aspiring journalist Andy Sachs's boyfriend, Alex:

Staring quizzically at her phone as the "All of Me" crooner stormed out of the room in a huff, the mom of one informed the empty room, "It's Postmates":

Clearly not prepared for bedtime, Teigen then launched into full dress-up mode as she accessorized her towel with a belt, chain-strap purse, a brimmed hat, and sunglasses as she shouted at her assistant, "A million girls would kill for this job!"

The evening also included hilarious references to that Shu Uemura eyelash curler, Donatella Versace name drops, and the pivotal scene where, when Andy tries to comfort a distraught Miranda after the news of her divorce, she sends her away to "do her job."

Just add this to the long list of reasons we love this hilarious couple.