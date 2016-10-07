Chrissy Teigen Celebrates John Legend's New Song with a Cute Dinner Date
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend enjoyed a cute date night at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday night. The couple was spotted walking hand in hand and sharing a few laughs as made their way back to their car after dinner at the hot new rooftop sushi bar.
Teigen (who turns 31 next month) looked casual yet chic in a loose gray shirtdress, a long black cardigan, black lace-up stiletto booties, and a studded Chloé crossbody bag—also black. The Cravings author went with minimal makeup and wore her long hair in a fuss-free topknot for the laid-back outing.
Thursday night was an exciting night for the couple, who were also celebrating the release of Legend's new single "Love Me Now," the first track off his upcoming album Darkness and Light.
Legend (who shares a 6-month-old daughter, Luna, with Teigen) previewed the song with a live performance on Facebook (below) from his house as Teigen cheered in the background. "It's all about just loving and living to the fullest," the Grammy winner explained.
