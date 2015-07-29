Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Having the Best Time Ever in Italy

Instagram/chrissyteigen
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 29, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

From the looks of it, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having the time of their lives in Italy. The couple—who married in the European country in September of 2013—have been vacationing there for the past week, and the model-turned-cookbook writer and her singer husband have been documenting all of their adventures along the way. 

From Naples to Salerno to Sicily, Teigen and Legend have been on a whirlwind food tour of the country, where they seem to have sampled every local delicacy under the sun in addition to having a hand in making some of their meals. Teigen even christened her husband with a new nickname—Papa John. Too cute! See all the 'grams from their trip below:

Aaaaaaah vacation ("your entire life is a vacation hurrdurrr rarr rarr pfft pschhhhh")

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

✔️pizza in Naples #bucketlist

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Pretending I can swim

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Thank you for a wonderful meal, mama! Full bellies at Cumpa Cosimo!

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Winding down vacation in Sicily <3

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Hi fam!!@common @lauren_andersen @johnlegend

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

I don't know

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Papa john

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

Who knew

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

The evening view. Amalfi coast. Italia.

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Thanking mama after last night's delicious dinner at Cumpa Cosimo!

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend List $4.5 Million N.Y.C. Apartment—See Inside

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!