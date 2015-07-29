Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Having the Best Time Ever in Italy

From the looks of it, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having the time of their lives in Italy. The couple—who married in the European country in September of 2013—have been vacationing there for the past week, and the model-turned-cookbook writer and her singer husband have been documenting all of their adventures along the way.
From Naples to Salerno to Sicily, Teigen and Legend have been on a whirlwind food tour of the country, where they seem to have sampled every local delicacy under the sun in addition to having a hand in making some of their meals. Teigen even christened her husband with a new nickname—Papa John. Too cute! See all the 'grams from their trip below:
