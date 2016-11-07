Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Glam Date Night Looks Are #CoupleGoals

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stepped out for a typical Hollywood date night on Sunday, looking totally glam at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles.

Teigen and Legend, who love to make red carpets and other event appearances into #couplegoals-worthy date nights, were looking so in love on the red carpet, with Teigen in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder, curve-hugging midi dress, with a snakeskin-like texture. She looked absolutely glowing wearing fresh-faced makeup and a glossy nude lip, with her hair slicked back into a low, textured ponytail. Large hoop earrings and strappy sandals finished off the look.

Legend, too, looked as dapper as ever in a tailored black suit with an on-trend black textured skinny tie.

Hamilton, an aviation and watch brand, hosted its 9th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Hollywood to “highlight special behind-the-scenes artists for their individual impact on the film industry,” according to its website. Specifically, the awards honor cinematographers, prop masters, costume designers, and screenwriters for their off-screen dedication to their films and other projects.

We're suckers for a good Chrissy and John date night sighting, even without the cutest member of the family present—this event was probably a little bit past baby Luna's bedtime.