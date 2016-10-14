Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Latest Date Night Is a Foodie’s Dream

What could be better than a date night with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? A delicious dinner co-hosted by Teigen and chef Mario Batali. The Cravings cookbook author and her crooner hubby were in N.Y.C. on Thursday night for the Bank of America Dinner Series curated by Chefs Club, and they made the event into a foodie’s perfect date night.

Teigen co-hosted the event with one of her fave chefs, Batali, cooking up a delicious meal for some lucky guests. The hilarious duo even hosted a Twitter video Q&A, answering questions like, “What’s your favorite wine?”

“I like cheap tequila,” Teigen answered honestly. The model also jokingly shared her beauty secrets, saying the tip for a healthy glow is, “More tequila than water. I try to keep the ratio pretty different. Aside from that, a lot of processed cheese.”

Whatever it is, it’s definitely working. Teigen glowed at the event in a maroon off-the-shoulder Hellessy top and matching pencil skirt, pairing the look with dark lipstick and and strappy heels.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

What we would do for a seat at that table.