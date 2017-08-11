Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Casual Date Night Looks Are Style Goals
It's no hyperbole to state that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the world's most stylish couples.
The duo combined a momentous celebration with date night, at the launch dinner for Teigen's new Intermix x A.L.C. "on duty" collaboration in Los Angeles on Thursday. They wore complementary palettes in shades of army green, black, and white—showing that matching with your significant other can still look cool, fresh, and fun.
Teigen gave a flash of her toned midriff for the night, clad in a white long-sleeve, tie-waist top and high waist, zip accented skinnies. A grommet-embellished belt cinched her waist, while a black shoulder bag, black ankle-strap sandals, and gold hoops completed her chic ensemble.
The Cravings cookbook author kept her beauty look classic—sleek and shiny hair and red lips for a pop of color.
Legend was no wallflower in the style department either. He was pared-down with a black T-shirt, black skinnies, and black sneakers, but he uplifted his entire getup with a printed bomber jacket.
"There's never time off, but you still want to look pulled together and cool," Teigen previously told InStyle about the 16-piece capsule collection. "I love that the line has chic, easy staples that mix and match." And she's already doing that, as the model wears her green trousers with both a shearling coat and fall-perfect turtleneck in the brand's look book for the designs.
Teigen's entire "on duty" capsule collection is available here. We're officially starting our fall shopping now.