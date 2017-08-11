Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Casual Date Night Looks Are Style Goals

It's no hyperbole to state that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the world's most stylish couples.

The duo combined a momentous celebration with date night, at the launch dinner for Teigen's new Intermix x A.L.C. "on duty" collaboration in Los Angeles on Thursday. They wore complementary palettes in shades of army green, black, and white—showing that matching with your significant other can still look cool, fresh, and fun.