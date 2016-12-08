Chrissy Teigen and John Legend School Us in Black & White Date Night Dressing Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Date Night - Lead Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continue to define our couple's fashion goals. The dynamic duo hit up Target's premiere of its new mini musical, The Toycracker, in New York City Wednesday night looking amazing (per usual) in contrasting black and white ensembles. Teigen, 30, went the all-white route with a white Mario Dice jumpsuit with a pearl and Swarovski crystal embellished bodice. The model-turned-cookbook author wore the shirt tucked into high-waist white pants with a pair of pointy patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps (also white), emphasizing her long lean legs. A small white clutch and a pair of oversize diamond earrings finished her dazzling look. Legend also sparkled in a shimmery black blazer atop a collared shirt, fitted trousers, and shiny shoes—all in black. VIDEO: Get That Body: Chrissy Teigen's Toned Legs Teigen and John Legend star as the Nutcracker and Rat King, respectively, in the eight-minute remake of the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker, which will debut in two four-minute segments alongside ABC's broadcast premiere of Frozen on Dec. 11. RELATED: You'll Never Guess the One Gift Chrissy Teigen Gives John Legend Every Christmas Watch the trailer for the The Toycracker above, and tune to ABC at 8pm EST on Dec. 11 to catch the whole thing.

