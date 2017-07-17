Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Adapt as Balinese Locals While on Vacation with Baby Luna

By the looks of it, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and baby Luna had an incredible time on their vacation in Bali.

Teigen recently shared photos from her family's time at Como Shambhala Estate, a wellness retreat located outside of Ubud, that have us researching plane tickets to the Indonesian island. One particularly impressive 'gram shows Teigen and Legend in traditional Balinese ceremonial costumes complete with elaborate gold headdresses for both of them.

"We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali. Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling!" Teigen captioned the photo. "And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes! And don't worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos. Balance!" she added, with a touch of her signature wit.

Little Luna got in on the dress up fun too, and channeled her model mama in a sweet photo that shows her dressed in nothing more than a diaper. The SI Swimsuit model looked flawless as she held the tot in her arms while wearing an all-gold Balinese tunic and headdress.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

And because no vacation would be complete without a little self-deprecating humor from the model, Teigen also shared a video of herself attempting aerial yoga with resident instructor, Amy.

To Amy: the most patient human in the world A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Looks like a blast was had by all!